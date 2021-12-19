Limpopo lawyer accused of killing girlfriend by driving over her out on R1 000 bail

The suspect appeared in court for allegedly driving over his girlfriend with his vehicle.

The victim died at the scene.

The suspect was granted R1 000 bail, and the police confiscated his vehicle.

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a man allegedly drove over his girlfriend with his car.

The incident took place at Lesedi Park, in Polokwane on 8 December.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the matter was being investigated by the Westenburg police outside Polokwane.

Mojapelo said Lawrence Tleane allegedly killed Tumelo Mamahudu Seshwueni, 24.

Tleane is a lawyer.

Seshwueni was later identified as Tleane's girlfriend.

Tumelo Mamahudu Sesheune, 23, from Polokwane, Limpopo, was run over with a car and dragged for the distance of three houses. Her murderer is her boyfriend, a 32 year old advocate. He has been arrested.Rest in power our sister. We will never forget you ?????#KeepTheEnergy pic.twitter.com/tKx1eAuesh — KEEP THE ENERGY (@KEEPTHEENERGY1) December 17, 2021

The incident allegedly took place at around 02:10.

"The police received a report of an accident on one of the streets at Lesedi Park outside Polokwane and quickly rushed there. They found a woman lying on the ground next to a Mercedes-Benz on their arrival at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene revealed that there was an argument between the victim and the suspect. The suspect allegedly drove the car and knocked her down, fatally wounding her," Mojapelo said.

Seshwueni was certified dead on the scene.

Tleane was arrested on the spot, and the police seized his vehicle.

He appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 10 December and was granted R1 000 bail.

Tleane was expected back in court on 22 February 2022.

