Limpopo man accused of murdering wife allegedly set on fire by community members

Riaan Grobler
A Limpopo man's house was set on fire by angry residents.
Limpopo SAPS

A 64-year-old man from Giyani in Limpopo was seriously injured after allegedly being set alight by residents who accused him and his friend of the murder of his wife.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, community members allegedly went on the rampage after the body of 60-year-old Phosa Egnes Maswanganyi, who went missing on Tuesday, was found hanging from a tree.

"The residents then accused the deceased's husband and his friend of being involved in her disappearance and her death. Subsequent to that, they torched the husband's two rondavel houses [on Wednesday] and thereafter set him alight. He was badly injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment," Ngoepe said.

Cases of arson and attempted murder were opened but no one has been arrested yet.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned the attack.

The police have launched a massive manhunt for the perpetrators, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the attackers, should contact Colonel Robert Mudau on 082 729 0351 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

