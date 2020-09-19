14m ago

Limpopo man accused of using social media and the promise of jobs to lure rape victims

Nicole McCain
A Limpopo man has appeared in court for allegedly raping women after luring them from social media platforms.
  • A man accused of using social media to lure women to a meeting, with the promise of a job, has allegedly been linked to 10 cases of rape, robbery and attempted murder.
  • The accused allegedly met with the women in Tzaneen, before threatening them, raping them and robbing them.
  • He has appeared in court and has been denied bail.

A man accused of using social media to find victims to rape and rob has allegedly been linked to seven more cases of rape, robbery and attempted murder.

Matome Ockney Seale, 38, appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Friday for three cases of rape and robbery. He was denied bail and his cases were postponed to 25 September for further police investigation.

"The suspect was allegedly terrorising women in and around the Tzaneen area by raping them and thereafter stealing from his victims," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Seale is accused of using social media platforms to reach his victims, promising them jobs and arranging meetings.

READ | 10 life terms and 159 years for serial rapist in Gauteng

"He [would] then [allegedly] attack the victims before dragging them to the nearby bushes and [raping] them," said Ngoepe.

The victims are from villages in the Tzaneen area, the Vhembe district and Mpumalanga.

Police began investigations after a woman reported that she was contacted by the accused on 1 August after he found her contact number on Facebook.

Promised job at hotel

She was promised employment at a local hotel in Tzaneen and agreed to meet him.

He then offered to drive her to the said hotel but on the way, he allegedly threatened her, using a sharp instrument. He drove her to nearby bushes and allegedly raped her before driving off.

The accused allegedly targeted another woman on the same day, using the same modus operandi.

"The police were notified about the incidents and the initial investigations commenced until he was traced and arrested. The suspect was further linked to attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen goods that took place in the Ritavi policing area, outside Tzaneen, the previous week," said Ngoepe.

Police urge other victims to come forward by reporting to the nearest police station, calling Colonel Cecil Machimane on 082 451 7181, or contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

