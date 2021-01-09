Limpopo man arrested for allegedly killing wife, burying body in shallow grave

A 32-year-old Limpopo man will appear in court for allegedly murdering his wife and burying her body in a shallow grave.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after the body of his wife, 53, was found buried inside their shack in Nwadzekudzeku village, near Giyani.

"The local residents apparently became curious when they noticed that there were no movements in the yard for the entire day on Wednesday... This after the couple was allegedly heard arguing the previous evening at around 21:30," Mojapelo said.

Neighbours checked the premises on Thursday and spotted bloodstains through the window of the home.

"Some community members were met by an unpleasant smell coming from a shack that has been erected in front of the house. They then decided to forcefully open the door of the shack after their calls went unanswered and discovered the shallow grave," Mojapelo said.

Police officers exhumed the body of the woman from the shallow grave in the shack and launched a manhunt for the suspect. He handed himself over to the police in Malamulele on Friday.

