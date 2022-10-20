1h ago

add bookmark

North West man gets 3 life terms for kidnapping, raping, killing colleague's 4-year-old daughter

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been sentenced for killing a four-year-old.
A man has been sentenced for killing a four-year-old.
Mdu Ndzingi/ Drum Magazine/Gallo Images/Getty Ima
  • A 26-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his colleague's child twice before killing her has been handed three life sentences.
  • Tshimologo Lotshabeng's naked body was found in bushes in Kgomotso Village, Taung, North West, in 2021.
  • Bafana Mans appeared in the North West High Court on Wednesday for sentencing. 

A 26-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his colleague's four-year-old girl before murdering her has been sentenced to a triple life term.

Tshimologo Lotshabeng's naked body was found in bushes in Kgomotso Village, Taung, North West, on 16 May 2021.

Tshimologo's body was found a few hours after Bafana Johannes Mans had snatched her. This after her mother fell asleep following an evening out at a tavern.

Mans appeared in the North West High Court on Wednesday for the kidnapping, double rape, and murder of Tshimologo.

He was sentenced to triple life imprisonment for rape and murder and a further five years' imprisonment for kidnapping. 

The sentences will run concurrently. 

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the hefty sentence resulted from an incident in 2021. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

On 15 May, Mans, a colleague of Tshimologo's mother, accompanied her from a tavern to her friend's house.

There, the mother fetched Tshimologo from a friend and then went to her house with Mans in tow. 

"While at the friend's place, he waited until the mother fell asleep, kidnapped the child, and took her to the nearby bushes where he raped and killed her," Myburgh said.

She added Mans was arrested a week after the incident was reported. Police traced him to house in Jan Kempdorp, the Northern Cape.

Myburgh said: "He was a suspect because he was the last person to be with the child the night before the incident occurred."

When Mans made his first appearance in court on 24 May, he was denied bail and remained in custody.

READ | Cele booed as union protests law enforcement budget cuts outside SAPS' headquarters

Myburgh said in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Xolisile Philisane urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence as the offence was committed on a helpless minor.

"He further argued that the accused showed no remorse for his actions, as he failed to take a stand and apologise to the deceased's family," she added.

North West Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolaleo hailed the collaboration between the police and National Prosecuting Authority in bringing the perpetrator to book.

"This will illustrate the advocacy by the criminal justice system in dealing with those who act against the protection of women, children, and the elderly," she said. 

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena also commended the investigating officer, Colonel Kgosi Dihemo, Philisane, and other role players for their tireless efforts that led to the conviction.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3553 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 9376 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 173 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 8370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

3h ago

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

11h ago

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.62
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.88
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,634.83
+0.3%
Silver
18.65
+1.1%
Palladium
2,045.00
+2.0%
Platinum
907.50
+2.2%
Brent Crude
92.41
+2.6%
Top 40
59,189
-0.0%
All Share
65,612
-0.1%
Resource 10
60,037
-0.6%
Industrial 25
79,434
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,976
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

18 Oct

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22293.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo