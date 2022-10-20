North West man gets 3 life terms for kidnapping, raping, killing colleague's 4-year-old daughter

A 26-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his colleague's child twice before killing her has been handed three life sentences.

A 26-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his colleague's four-year-old girl before murdering her has been sentenced to a triple life term.

Tshimologo Lotshabeng's naked body was found in bushes in Kgomotso Village, Taung, North West, on 16 May 2021.

Tshimologo's body was found a few hours after Bafana Johannes Mans had snatched her. This after her mother fell asleep following an evening out at a tavern.

Mans appeared in the North West High Court on Wednesday for the kidnapping, double rape, and murder of Tshimologo.

He was sentenced to triple life imprisonment for rape and murder and a further five years' imprisonment for kidnapping.

The sentences will run concurrently.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the hefty sentence resulted from an incident in 2021.

On 15 May, Mans, a colleague of Tshimologo's mother, accompanied her from a tavern to her friend's house.

There, the mother fetched Tshimologo from a friend and then went to her house with Mans in tow.

"While at the friend's place, he waited until the mother fell asleep, kidnapped the child, and took her to the nearby bushes where he raped and killed her," Myburgh said.

She added Mans was arrested a week after the incident was reported. Police traced him to house in Jan Kempdorp, the Northern Cape.



Myburgh said: "He was a suspect because he was the last person to be with the child the night before the incident occurred."

When Mans made his first appearance in court on 24 May, he was denied bail and remained in custody.

Myburgh said in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Xolisile Philisane urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence as the offence was committed on a helpless minor.



"He further argued that the accused showed no remorse for his actions, as he failed to take a stand and apologise to the deceased's family," she added.

North West Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolaleo hailed the collaboration between the police and National Prosecuting Authority in bringing the perpetrator to book.

"This will illustrate the advocacy by the criminal justice system in dealing with those who act against the protection of women, children, and the elderly," she said.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena also commended the investigating officer, Colonel Kgosi Dihemo, Philisane, and other role players for their tireless efforts that led to the conviction.



