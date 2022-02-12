Limpopo man involved in shootout with police found dead

A Limpopo man, who was involved in a shootout with police in Polokwane, was found dead.

Two men were travelling in a Toyota Corolla on Friday morning, allegedly on the way from Mahlasedi Park to Lethuli Park, to purchase bullets when they were intercepted by police, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa.

"After seeing the police vehicle, they drove off [at] high speed, where the police gave chase.… During the chase, the passenger of the vehicle started shooting at the police, and the police retaliated," said Langa.

Once the car came to a stop, the passenger fled into a bushy area while still shooting at police. Police were unable to track the man.

The driver was taken in for questioning.

On Saturday morning, police received a report from a community member regarding a body in the area.

Police responded to the scene, and found it was the man who had fled the day before.

He was identified as a 37-year-old man from Lethuli Park.

"No firearm was found in possession of the deceased and a case of murder was opened," said Langa.

The incident is under investigation by IPID, Langa added.