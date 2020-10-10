34m ago

Limpopo man killed, wife pushed out of car after giving strangers a lift

Nicole McCain
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for three suspects, accused of hijacking and murdering a 51-year-old man outside Tzaneen.
Limpopo police are on the hunt for three men accused of hijacking and murdering a 51-year-old man outside Tzaneen.

The man, who was with his wife, drove his VW Jetta from Gauteng to Ga-Maphalle Village at around 22:30 on Thursday.

The couple saw three unknown men walking along the road and stopped to offer them a lift for an agreed payment to the nearby village of Makgakgapaji, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said.

However, on the way to Makgakgapaji, the men pulled out firearms and pointed them at the driver.

"The woman was, in the process, pushed out of the vehicle. They thereafter drove off with the male victim," said Seabi.

Police were notified and officers found the vehicle along a gravel road in Maphalle Village. The victim's body was inside the car.

"He was identified as Peter Ramoshaba from Maphalle Village. The motive for the incident will be determined by the unfolding police investigations," Seabi added.

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact Brigadier Willy Mashava on 082 451 7188, Detective Warrant Officer Wisani Manganye on 082 414 6043 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

