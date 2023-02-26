Limpopo man kills ex-girlfriend, 11-year-old daughter and then himself

A 38-year-old man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in Bela-Bela, Polokwane, on Saturday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said when police arrived at the scene, all three were certified dead by paramedics.

"The suspect allegedly went to the victim's house at about 12:00, and apparently, without saying anything, fired shots at the woman and her daughter before killing himself," said Mojapelo.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had stolen his friend's firearm.

Police opened cases of double murder, theft of a firearm, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said they were "saddened" at the loss of life.

"We are saddened by this tragic incident because innocent lives continue to be lost at the hands of men who seem to be inclined to commit acts of gender-based violence any moment the relationship collapses. People experiencing relationship challenges are urged to seek assistance and desist from resorting to extreme violence," added Hadebe.



