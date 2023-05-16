14m ago

Limpopo man kills wife in front of family and torches vehicle before taking his own life

Tshepiso Motloung
A Limpopo man shot his wife then himself.
A Limpopo man shot his wife then himself.
  • A 48-year-old Limpopo man killed his 39-year-old wife in front of family members in Moomane village, Limpopo.
  • He then set fire to their car and fled to a local mountain where he turned the gun on himself.
  • Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police opened a case of murder, and inquest and investigations are ongoing.

Limpopo police have opened a case of murder and inquest after a 48-year-old security guard shot and killed his wife, 39, in front of two family members before torching the family car, fleeing to a local mountain and shooting himself.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Moomane village, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man, Monana Isaac Tladi, shot his wife, Refilwe Matshatshi Tjiane, during an argument in front of two family members, and [he] fled to a local mountain, where he turned the gun on himself.

"It is reported that the couple had an argument while they were at their house with two family members. Seemingly, the husband then shot and killed his wife… in front of them before sprinkling a flammable liquid inside a double-cab Ford Ranger vehicle and setting it alight. 

"The suspect then fled the scene and went to a local mountain where he turned the gun on himself," said Ledwaba.

According to Ledwaba, police were alerted of the incident and found the lifeless body of a woman lying next to the burnt vehicle.

"The motive behind the incident will be established by police investigations, but domestic violence-related issues cannot be ruled out," said Ledwaba.

Ledwada said that firearm reports indicated that the gun Tladi used was licensed, and that he was a security guard.

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the incident was saddening.

"We are saddened by these incidents because women are continuously [being] killed by their partners.

"We continuously call upon the community to seek professional assistance when experiencing challenges in their relationships without killing anyone," said Hadebe.

Iab Logo