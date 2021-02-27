46m ago

Limpopo man on trial for murder of ex-girlfriend abandons bail application

Getrude Makhafola
A Limpopo man charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend abandoned his bail application in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court last week.

Jupiter Makgatho, 37, made his second court appearance on Thursday, police said on Saturday.

He had fled Westernburg where his ex-girlfriend Tshepo Daisy Makola's body was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the 30-year-old Makola had been stabbed with a sharp object. Makgatho and Makola were apparently arguing when the incident happened.

The alleged killer was located in Tshikombani village in Thohoyandou two days after the murder.

The case was postponed to 31 March.


