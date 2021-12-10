Limpopo man sentenced to life in prison for raping 12-year-old niece

A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of raping his 12-year-old niece.

A 34-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of raping his 12-year-old niece and then convincing her parents to drop the charges, which the State refused to do.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man was sentenced in the Mankweng Regional Court on Thursday.

He cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

During the trial, it was revealed that on 2 March 2019, the victim was watching television with her siblings at their home when the accused called them to his homestead in Turfloop.

"The accused sent the other children to a nearby shop and remained with the victim. He called her into a shack and undressed her, placed her on the bed before raping her," NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

"When the other children came back, he told them that the victim had gone home. One of the children entered the shack and saw the victim, and the accused instructed her to get under the bed and hide.

"The other children managed to see the victim. He then gave them R20 to go and buy snacks and instructed them not to tell anyone. The children reported this to their neighbour who informed the victim's mother."

While the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge, the court heard he apologised during a family gathering where it was also agreed the charges should be dropped.

The family said they felt humiliated by the incident as it affected them negatively.

However, the State refused to withdraw the charges to protect the minor victim.

Malabi-Dzhangi said it was a difficult case to prosecute because no DNA results were available at the time of the trial.

Despite this, prosecutor advocate Makgomothi Masehela successfully led the evidence of three witnesses, including a doctor who testified about the injuries sustained by the victim and handed in a J88 form.

While the victim's aunt was meant to be a State witness, she was not called to testify as she indicated she wanted the case to be withdrawn, a request the State turned down.

During sentencing proceedings, the State presented a victim impact report in aggravation of sentence.

"The victim reported that she sustained injuries to her genitalia and felt pain when urinating for almost two weeks after the incident," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

She also developed other symptoms which led to her seeking medical attention.

"She felt humiliated and helpless to defend herself from the accused who ordered her not to scream when she felt pain."

Trust

The victim said she lived in constant fear and could not play or remain alone at home. She also did not trust men.

"She prefers to be indoors, her self-esteem has been affected negatively as her mother stopped her from wearing short clothes to avoid the attention of male people," Malabi-Dzhangi.

The victim also reported experiencing nightmares and could not talk about the incident with family members as they had forced her to forgive the accused in a family gathering in which elders decided that charges must be dropped.

"Her academic performance has also dropped and she repeated grades as she could not concentrate in class," Malabi-Dzhangi said.



The court found no compelling or substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for the rape of a minor, and the accused was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The NPA welcomes the sentence, and the director of public prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga, commended the SAPS, prosecutor for their sterling job.

"She hopes families will stop intervening in these types of offences as the child victim will never get justice if the case was not reported and further encourage women to be there for their children."