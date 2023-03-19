Limpopo man slips and drowns after baptism ritual

A 27-year-old man drowned after slipping into the water following his baptism ritual in the Groot Letaba River in Nwamarhanga, Limpopo on Saturday.



Police say the church congregants, led by their priest, had been performing religious rituals, and after the session, one of the congregants returned to the river to collect water.

"The 27-year-old man, identified as Ronald Rikhotso, reportedly slipped and drowned," police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

READ | Jukskei River drownings: Woman traumatised after seeing her children, mother swept away during baptism

The police were alerted to the incident, and the body was retrieved from the river by divers from the SAPS provincial search and rescue team.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe cautioned members of the community to be wary when using dams and rivers for any purpose, including religious activities.

Police in Giyani have opened an inquest.



