Limpopo man who allegedly killed baby during quarrel with neighbours arrested

Riaan Grobler
A Limpopo man was arrested for allegedly killing a baby.
Giyani police have arrested a man who allegedly killed a 7-month-old baby in Thomo village in Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, it is alleged that on Monday the man had a quarrel with his neighbours about their children. He then went to his neighbours and allegedly assaulted the mother and the sister of the baby.

"During the fight, the suspect went back to his home to fetch a pick handle; thereafter he went back to his neighbour to continue with the fight. That is when the suspect [allegedly] used the pick handle to assault the mother of the victim. Unfortunately, the woman was carrying the baby. The suspect assaulted the toddler accidentally."

The baby was taken to Nkhensani Hospital for medical treatment and was later transferred to Letaba Hospital, where she died.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and will appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a murder charge.

Police investigations were continuing.

