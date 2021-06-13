Limpopo man's body found wrapped in plastic

The bullet-riddled body of a 44-year-old man was discovered on a mountain in Tshidzivhe village, Thohoyandou, in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the body was found wrapped in a plastic bag on Wednesday.

"The police in Thohoyandou have launched a manhunt for the suspect(s) who shot and killed the man. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and police investigations are continuing," Mojapelo said on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding the case is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Maanda Sumbana on 072 267 7346 or call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

