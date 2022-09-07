Limpopo MECs visit families of 10 people who died in horrific accident

Two Limpopo MECs visited the two families of the 10 victims who died in an accident on Tuesday.

The two families were travelling in an SUV when it collided head-on with a truck on the N1.

The families' representative told of the "devastation and the pain they were feeling at this time".

It was an emotional scene as two Limpopo MECs visited the families of the 10 victims - seven adults and three children - who died in a horrific accident in Polokwane in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two families - the Nwendamutsus and Phalanndwas from Tshixwadza Village in the Vhembe District - were travelling in an SUV which collided head-on with a truck on the N1 bypass near the Mall of the North.

The truck driver sustained injuries and was still being treated at the hospital by Wednesday.

Polly Boshielo and Dickson Masemola, the MECs for transport and community safety and social development, respectively, visited the families of the victims on Wednesday to offer comfort and assess their needs. Local municipal councillors also accompanied them.

Distraught family representative David Nwendamutsu told of the "devastation and pain the families are feeling at this time".

"All I can do now is to thank the MECs for being here as they promised to come and give us comfort. It means a lot to us," he said.



Boshielo confirmed 10 people died in the accident, stating fatigue was suspected to be the cause.

She said their visit was to offer comfort and support to the families during this difficult time.

"We are here to say we are with them and to bring social workers to offer psychological support and counselling.

"What we do as government normally, we let the family sit together and decide how they would want us to deal with the issue, and that's when we will come and assist. That's where we are at the moment; we don't impose ourselves," Boshielo added.