Limpopo mother arrested for allegedly forcing toddler to drink alcohol, smoke dagga

A 21-year-old woman faces child abuse charges for allegedly forcing her child to drink alcohol and smoke dagga.

The incident was shared in a video on social media.

The police also arrested a 19-year-old who was encouraging the child to drink and smoke.

The woman and her 19-year-old alleged accomplice were expected to appear in court on Monday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The two suspects were arrested on Saturday after the police accessed video clips that went viral on social media, showing the woman giving her son dagga to smoke and alcohol to consume. Her accomplice can be heard in the background persuading the little boy to indulge."

The mother was arrested at Rabali Village and her alleged accomplice in Dzanani.

The child has been removed and handed over to the grandmother.

"The suspects will face a charge of contravening the Children's Act, 38 of 2005 [child abuse] and if convicted, they will be sent to jail for a period of up to 10 years, or fined, or both these sentences," said Mojapelo.