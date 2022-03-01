1h ago

Limpopo municipality collects R1m in one day after threatening to cut off power at state buildings

Russel Molefe
  • Limpopo municipality collected almost R1 million from government after threats of electricity cut-offs.
  • Non-payment is believed to be contradictory to the stance of synergy between spheres of governance.
  • The provincial government says the matter is now a priority.

The Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality in Limpopo has collected almost R1 million in a day after it threatened to cut off electricity to government entities due to non-payment. 

The move again cast a spotlight on the constant failure by government departments and other entities to pay for utilities, thereby putting pressure on municipal finances across the province. 

Speaking to News24, executive mayor Marlene van Staden said the municipality was owed almost R760 million rand in outstanding electricity debt. 

"Members of the executive committee and the electricity team led by our manager for electricity went out to collect revenue on behalf of the municipality last week. 

"We started with government departments located in the municipality and very quickly collected nearly a million rand when threatening to cut-off the electricity at the magistrate court and correctional services," Van Staden said. 

READ | Now City of Joburg has Sandton City in its crosshairs over R168m municipal bill

She said the operation would continue this week, targeting owing businesses and residential sites except registered indigents. 

"Although we have started with government departments, we have also prepared a list of top 100 business debtors and top 100 residential debtors," Van Staden said.

She felt that the operation was necessary as "the municipality cannot function without money and the municipality cannot provide better services without money".

The constant failure by government departments and other entities to pay municipalities was believed to be contradictory to government's stance on synergy between all spheres of government. Provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela could not immediately say how much was owed to municipalities by departments and entities in the province.

READ | Named and shamed: Tshwane cuts power to SARS, SAPS and Gautrain station over 'non-payment' of bills

However, Ramakuela said the matter (of non-payment) was now "a standing item" in the premier's Inter-Governmental Forum which met regularly in the year.

"There are, however, some historic debts that require attention, especially those that are related to infrastructure in communal land whose valuation still has to be agreed upon."

In the past few weeks, the metros of Johannesburg and Tswane embarked on operations to recover electricity debts from government entities and businesses - recovering millions of rand in the process.

