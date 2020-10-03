52m ago

Limpopo official accused of R4.8m theft from community association

Jenni Evans
  • A senior Molemole Local Municipality official was arrested for alleged theft of R4.8 million from a communal property organisation. 
  • He was mentoring the Makgatho Community Property Association when he convinced them to invest in a company linked to his wife. 
  • The association expected farming services, but got nothing for their money.

A senior Molemole Local Municipality official was arrested for alleged theft from a communal property organisation he had convinced to give a contract to a company linked to his wife. 

Police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the Hawks were tipped off in 2018 by committee members of the Makgatho Communal Property Association about possible theft. 

It emerged that between 2015 and 2018, the official, who was mentoring the association, convinced it into giving a farming tender to a company with links to his wife. 

The company got R4.8 million of the association's money, and did not render any services. 

The official will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday to face theft charges while the Hawks pursue others linked to the case.

Acting provincial head Brigadier Thabo Ramela welcomed the arrest and warned government officials that theft of public money would not be tolerated by the Hawks.

"No stone will be left unturned against those who continue to abuse their powers by stealing from the poorest of the poor. We will investigate without fear or favour and bring those who are implicated to book," said Ramela.

