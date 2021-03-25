1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo pastor gets life for raping and assaulting young girls

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pastor James Thubakgal. (Photo by Joshua Sebola)
Pastor James Thubakgal. (Photo by Joshua Sebola)
  • According to NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, Pastor James Thubakgale of the Devine Deliverance Church, based in Seshego, presented himself to his congregants as a powerful man of God.
  • He assaulted them in full view of other fellow congregants.
  • The court sentenced him to life imprisonment plus 10 years on two counts of rape, common assault and four months for calling a person a witch.

The Limpopo High Court has sentenced 58-year-old Pastor James Thubakgale to life imprisonment on Wednesday for rape, common assault and calling a person a witch.

According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, Thubakgale of the Devine Deliverance Church, based in Seshego, presented himself to his congregants as a powerful man of God who was able to heal the sick and cast away the devil.

He claimed he had been sent to this world to save them.

Dzhangi said:

He demanded to be called a judge as he was going to be a judge with God on Judgement Day. He instructed congregants to bring all their money and even their retirement savings to church.


"The congregants respected and obeyed his orders as they believed that he was part of the Holy Trinity and was closest to God. Whatever he wanted they would do for him," Dzhangi said.

READ | Pastor convicted on 2 rape counts, remanded in custody

Thubakgale would target young girls who were under 16 years of age and promised them marriage, telling them it was God himself who wanted them to marry him.

He raped the girls in his motor vehicles, at a lodge and also in rooms which he rented.

Thubakgale induced fear on his victims and told them if they refused to marry or sleep with him, God would punish them for disobedience and there would be death and sickness in their families.

The victims obeyed his rules and when they defied, him he would scold them and call them witches who were possessed by evil spirits.

Thubakgale also assaulted them in full view of other fellow congregants.

All these incidences happened between 2010 and 2017.

He is currently in jail after the Mankweng Regional Court sentenced him to two life terms for the rape of two minor girls in 2011 and 2012. He was sentenced on 30 September 2020 for these offences.

ALSO READ | Limpopo pastor cleanses congregation of evil spirits with Doom bug repellent, sends internet into uproar

State advocate Eric Mabapa asked the court to remove the pastor permanently from the community as he had abused his position of trust.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment plus 10 years on two counts of rape, common assault and four months for calling a person a witch.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtscrimerape
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1074 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 341 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 1330 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.93
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.45
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.5)
Gold
1,736.75
(+0.1)
Silver
25.16
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,173.50
(+0.1)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,636.64
(-0.0)
All Share
65,257
(0.0)
Top 40
59,769
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,937
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,580
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,969
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo