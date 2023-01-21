Limpopo police arrest woman who allegedly stabbed, chopped twin sister to death

- A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death and then also chopping her with an axe.
- The pair are believed to have had a heated argument before the murder.
- The suspect was found hiding at her boyfriend's house in a nearby village.
After two days on the run, Limpopo police have arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her twin sister to death before also chopping her with an axe in Ga-Mogotlane village.
It's alleged that the suspect killed her sister following a domestic violence incident on Wednesday.
When the police were called to the scene, they found the murdered twin lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.
"The victim, who was identified as Lerato Mphahlele, 36, was certified dead on the scene," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.
He said the victim allegedly got into a heated argument with her sister, who then fetched a knife and stabbed her several times.
"The suspect…chopped the sister with an axe before fleeing the scene."
On Friday, police found her hiding at her boyfriend's house in a nearby village and she was arrested.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said:
"We appeal to community members to find amicable ways of approaching domestic-related challenges, instead of resorting to violence," Hadebe added.
The suspect will appear in the Moletlane Periodical Court on Monday.