Limpopo police investigate the assault and murder of woman in suspected hate crime

Getrude Makhafola
Thapelo Sehata was killed.
  • A case of murder has been opened after a severely assaulted woman, Thapelo Sehata, died in hospital in Bochum.
  • Sehata was found lying in the bushes close to the hospital and had injuries to the face and chest.
  • Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale condemned the incident.

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a severely assaulted 23-year-old woman died in Helen Franz Hospital in Bochum on Wednesday.

Officers in Senwabarwana were alerted after Thapelo Sehata, a member of the LGBTQI+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer and Intersex) community, died in hospital.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was severely assaulted and lying on the road in the bushes next to the said hospital. An ambulance was called, which took her to hospital where she passed on. Whether or not the victim was raped will be determined by the unfolding police investigations," according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Saturday.

Sehata lived in Desmond Park in Senwabarwana.

READ | Nechama Brodie: ‘We only write about them when they are dead’ - murder of lesbians in SA

She had severe injuries to her face and chest.

hate crime
Thapelo Sehata died in hospital from severe injuries to his face and chest in a suspected hate crime.

The Limpopo Department of Social Development said a team of social workers were dispatched to Sehata's home to provide counselling for her grieving family. 

"It is very disturbing to learn about the murder of this young woman. After we learnt about this incident we immediately dispatched a team of social workers to the area to start providing psychosocial support to the family of the victim, as well as other parties that have been affected.

"We urge anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects to contact the police. We hope that the police's investigations will help to reveal all the circumstances [of] the murder," said Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale.

Read more on:
limpopogender-based violencecrime
