Limpopo police launch hunt for suspects after man is stabbed, stoned to death and then burnt

Limpopo police are looking for a group of people who killed a 35-year-old man in Marapong township, Lephalale, on Saturday.

They allegedly stabbed, stoned, and then burnt Jaffta Moatshe's body next to a local liquor outlet before fleeing the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

According to Mojapelo, Moatshe was from Kauletse Village in GaSeleka.

He said:

The motive for the incident is unknown, and the investigations continue.

A murder case has since been opened.



The police were requesting that a person known as Elias "Malankane" Matsieng report to the nearest police station, as it was believed he could assist in the investigation, Mojapelo added.

Limpopo acting police commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Hlungwane on 082 565 7968, or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

