Limpopo police launch manhunt after girl, 15, stabbed to death, dumped in bushes

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the man behind the brutal murder of a 15-year-old girl.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images via Getty
  • Police are searching for the suspect responsible for the murder of a 15-year-old girl.
  • Her body was found with stab wounds in bushes near her village.
  • The girl was allegedly attacked while walking with a male companion on Saturday night.

 

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the man behind the murder of a 15-year-old girl.

The girl's body was found in bushes in Vhodwe village on Sunday at around 19:00, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. She has been identified as Tshinakaho Munyai.

Munyai was reportedly last seen on Saturday night. She was walking with a male companion from the Lion Inn Resort in Tshivhilwi village on Saturday at about 21:00 when they were allegedly confronted by an unknown man near the Muofhe filling station, added Mojapelo.

"The suspect allegedly produced a knife and threatened the male companion, who fled the scene. The suspect then grabbed the girl and forcefully dragged her into the nearby bushes, where he subsequently stabbed her to death before fleeing the crime scene," said Mojapelo.

Police were notified about the body while carrying out patrol duties on Sunday. Munyai was found with stab wounds to the upper body, Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said:

Following the launch of the 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children last month, horrendous crimes like this require the active involvement of community members and other formations across the province to assist the police in the fight against this scourge.

A murder case has been opened.

Anyone with information about the perpetrator has been urged to contact the investigating officer Captain Rasilingwani Mawela on 082 414 7763 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Read more on:
sapslimpopogender-based violencecrime
