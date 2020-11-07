1h ago

Limpopo police launch manhunt after man attacks family, killing mother

Nicole McCain
Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has established a special task team to track down a man who allegedly raped a woman and shot two of her relatives.
Nielen de Klerk
  • Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped a woman after killing her mother and wounding her brother.
  • He allegedly threatened the woman with a sharp instrument before taking her outside the family home.
  • When the victim's mother tried to follow them, the man allegedly shot and killed her, before turning the gun on the victim's brother.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has established a special task team to track down a man who allegedly raped a woman and shot two of her relatives on Friday.

The incident left a 58-year-old woman dead and a 21-year-old man wounded.

The perpetrator allegedly attacked the family at their home in Moteti C Village outside Groblersdal on Friday, said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The family was asleep when the suspect held the trio hostage and threatened the daughter with a sharp instrument if she [did] not leave with him," Ngoepe said.

After the 31-year-old woman left with the attacker, her mother followed them. He allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot her several times, killing her. The deceased woman's son tried to intervene but was also shot. He managed to run to safety despite his wounds.

"Afterwards, the suspect dragged the daughter to a secluded area and raped her before fleeing the scene," Ngoepe said.

He reportedly wore a balaclava and his identity is unknown. The police investigation and a manhunt are still under way.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Captain Elias Mashigoane on 083 363 9599 or 013 983 0161 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

