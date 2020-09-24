Limpopo police offer reward of up to R250K for arrest of suspect in Deacon murders

Limpopo police are offering a reward of up to R250 000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man allegedly involved in the murders of Lizette Deacon, 55, and her mother Hettie Deacon, 70, last Thursday.

"The deceased were attacked in their house at Welgelegen, next to Cycad in Polokwane at about 18:30. The suspects then kidnapped the victims and made use of their (victims') vehicle to flee from the scene, with the victims inside the vehicle," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The police have already arrested four suspects.

A domestic worker, her reported boyfriend Lazarus Mahlo, 41, and Sophy Mmako, 51, appeared in court on Monday, while their co-accused, Abibi Hamid and Casper Mudau, appeared on 15 September.

The police have called on anyone with information on a man named Owen Sestsiba/Makutara/Mbedzi to contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

