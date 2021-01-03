Limpopo police officers attacked while trying to arrest suspected undocumented nationals

Three officers were injured when community members in Greenside, Limpopo allegedly attacked them and freed four men who they arrested.

The four men were arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally.

One of the four men was later rearrested at a hospital and a hunt is under way for the others.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "During the arrest, one of [the foreign nationals] allegedly took out a knife and advanced towards the police members, allegedly threatening to stab them, but was shot and injured."

Mojapelo said:

The brother of the injured foreign national allegedly incited community members in the area to attack the police who then started throwing stones and in the process, [injured] three police members and [damaged] their three vehicles. Community members then released all arrested illegal immigrants from police vehicles.

The injured members received medical treatment and were later discharged.

Police then traced one of the four men and arrested him at a hospital where he was being treated for injuries.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers said: "We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the conduct that was manifested by the said community members. The police will not tolerate any form of lawlessness and any attack on them will be responded to appropriately."



A manhunt for the other three men is under way.

Cases of illegal immigration, assault, escaping from custody, malicious damage to property and incitement to commit crime are under investigation.

