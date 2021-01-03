1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo police officers attacked while trying to arrest suspected undocumented nationals

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three Limpopo police officers were injured when Greenside community members allegedly assaulted them.
Three Limpopo police officers were injured when Greenside community members allegedly assaulted them.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Three officers were injured when community members in Greenside, Limpopo allegedly attacked them and freed four men who they arrested.
  • The four men were arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally.
  • One of the four men was later rearrested at a hospital and a hunt is under way for the others.

Three Limpopo police officers were injured when community members in Greenside allegedly attacked them and freed four men who were arrested as undocumented foreign nationals.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "During the arrest, one of [the foreign nationals] allegedly took out a knife and advanced towards the police members, allegedly threatening to stab them, but was shot and injured."

Mojapelo said:

The brother of the injured foreign national allegedly incited community members in the area to attack the police who then started throwing stones and in the process, [injured] three police members and [damaged] their three vehicles. Community members then released all arrested illegal immigrants from police vehicles.

The injured members received medical treatment and were later discharged.

Police then traced one of the four men and arrested him at a hospital where he was being treated for injuries.

ALSO READ | Police arrest 42 people trying to cross Caledon River into SA on tube

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers said: "We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the conduct that was manifested by the said community members. The police will not tolerate any form of lawlessness and any attack on them will be responded to appropriately."

A manhunt for the other three men is under way.

Cases of illegal immigration, assault, escaping from custody, malicious damage to property and incitement to commit crime are under investigation.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrimepolice
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12945 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10968 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4218 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo