Limpopo police on the hunt for five people who robbed a post office of two bags of cash

Police are looking for five people who robbed a Limpopo post office.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the robbery occurred in Ga-Mphahlele after noon on Thursday.

Netshiunda said the five people forced their way into the building by breaking down burglar doors and pointing firearms at employees.

READ | Police probing double murder case after two women killed in suspected house robbery in Cape Town

They made off with two bags of money, Netshiunda added.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the suspects can contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Nyamanyawo Thomas Baloyi, on 082 565 8234 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.