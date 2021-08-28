Limpopo police search for missing sisters

Siblings Kamogelo and Tshegofatso Raphasha went missing in Marobjane village in Senwabarwana, Limpopo, on Monday .

Police said the two, aged 6 and 7, were last seen leaving their house with a relative.

The police dog unit and a helicopter were searching for the Raphasha siblings.

Police in Limpopo are searching for two siblings who went missing in Marobjane village in Senwabarwana on Monday.



Tshegofatso Raphasha, 6, and her sister, Kamogelo Raphasha, 7, left their house with a relative on the day and never returned.

"The relative says he left them playing with other children in the neighbourhood, and when he went back to get them, they were not there. The police were notified, and the search was extended to friends, family, places they used to play at, as well as nearby bushes, but the kids' whereabouts could not be established," said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela.

The missing little girls were wearing brown and khaki tracksuits.

The K9 Unit and a helicopter were searching for Tshegofatso and Kamogelo.

Seabela urged anyone able to shed light on the incident to contact Detective Constable Frans Seema on 079 840 1780.

