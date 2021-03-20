21m ago

Limpopo police search for security guard who allegedly killed his colleague

Getrude Makhafola
A security guard is accused of killing his colleague.
  • A manhunt has been launched for a security guard who allegedly killed his colleague while they were on duty.
  • According to police, Matshembe Mphambanyene's body was discovered by other guards during a change of shift the following morning.
  • Police appealed to Meluzu Andison Khumalo, who they believed was the alleged killer and who fled to Gauteng, to go to the nearest police station and assist in the investigation.

A security guard allegedly shot and killed a fellow guard and stole his firearm next to the Groblersbrug border post, Limpopo police said.

The two guards reported for duty at the vehicle weigh bridge along the N11 on Thursday evening, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. 

"During routine change of reliefs in the morning [Friday], the victim was allegedly found dead in the guardroom by other colleagues. His service pistol was missing and his colleague was nowhere to be found."

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly seen at Sefihlilo village at around 04:00 in the morning when he was supposed to be at work. 

"It is believed that the suspect might have shot and killed his colleague, took his firearm and fled the scene," Mojapelo said.

"It is also believed that he might have fled to Protea Glen in Soweto, Gauteng."

The deceased guard was identified as 40-year-old Matshembe Mphambanyene.

"Police are calling on security guard Meluzu Andison Khumalo, reportedly from Protea Glen, Soweto to avail himself at the nearest police station as it is believed he can be able to assist in the investigations," said Mojapelo.

