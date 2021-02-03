1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo police station 'attacked' after arrests in mob attack that claimed 4 lives

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo: Jonathan Burton)
(Photo: Jonathan Burton)
  • Community members stoned a Limpopo police station after 19 people were arrested in connection with a mob attack.
  • The suspects allegedly killed four men who they suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of a 25-year-old man.
  • The four victims were stoned and burnt beyond recognition.

A group of Limpopo residents stoned a police station after 19 people were arrested in connection with a mob attack.

On Tuesday night, the group of community members "launched an attack on Masisi police station", throwing stones and breaking some windows, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The angry crowd came to the police station, demanding the release of the suspects. They then started throwing stones and damaged two windows. The Public Order Police members were called to assist the local police and had to use rubber bullets to repel the crowd," Mojapelo said.

READ | 2 dead, 1 injured in mob justice attack in Bloemfontein

The 19 suspects were arrested on Tuesday at around 11:00 in connection with the murder of four people in Mutele village on Monday night.

Mojapelo said the residents accused a traditional healer of being involved in the disappearance of Gumani Makhesha, 25.

"[Makhesha] was reported missing last week, on 25 January 2021, after he allegedly visited relatives in the Makuya policing area. A missing person file was opened at Makuya police station and police are still continuing with the search operation and investigations."

The mob torched the traditional healer's home, along with two vehicles.

"They then took the traditional healer, his son and two other persons and forcefully dragged them to the bushes, where they stoned and burned them beyond recognition," Mojapelo said.

The deceased have been identified as traditional healer Mutshutshu Munyai, 59, his son Mushanganyisi Munyai, 24, Maphanda Thakhani, 26, and Mudzhelele Muvhango, 38.

The 19 suspects arrested on Monday will appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Another suspect was arrested on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property on Tuesday night. More arrests were expected, Mojapelo said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapslimpopomob justicecrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4075 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1911 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3676 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.93
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.35
(+0.36)
ZAR/EUR
17.94
(+0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.17)
Gold
1834.66
(-0.11)
Silver
26.76
(-0.24)
Platinum
1093.99
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2242.00
(+0.75)
All Share
63011.94
(+0.44)
Top 40
57837.35
(+0.44)
Financial 15
11879.16
(+0.43)
Industrial 25
86140.16
(+0.55)
Resource 10
59745.82
(+0.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo