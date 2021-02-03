Limpopo police station 'attacked' after arrests in mob attack that claimed 4 lives

Community members stoned a Limpopo police station after 19 people were arrested in connection with a mob attack.

The suspects allegedly killed four men who they suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of a 25-year-old man.

The four victims were stoned and burnt beyond recognition.

A group of Limpopo residents stoned a police station after 19 people were arrested in connection with a mob attack.

On Tuesday night, the group of community members "launched an attack on Masisi police station", throwing stones and breaking some windows, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The angry crowd came to the police station, demanding the release of the suspects. They then started throwing stones and damaged two windows. The Public Order Police members were called to assist the local police and had to use rubber bullets to repel the crowd," Mojapelo said.

The 19 suspects were arrested on Tuesday at around 11:00 in connection with the murder of four people in Mutele village on Monday night.

Mojapelo said the residents accused a traditional healer of being involved in the disappearance of Gumani Makhesha, 25.

"[Makhesha] was reported missing last week, on 25 January 2021, after he allegedly visited relatives in the Makuya policing area. A missing person file was opened at Makuya police station and police are still continuing with the search operation and investigations."

The mob torched the traditional healer's home, along with two vehicles.

"They then took the traditional healer, his son and two other persons and forcefully dragged them to the bushes, where they stoned and burned them beyond recognition," Mojapelo said.

The deceased have been identified as traditional healer Mutshutshu Munyai, 59, his son Mushanganyisi Munyai, 24, Maphanda Thakhani, 26, and Mudzhelele Muvhango, 38.

The 19 suspects arrested on Monday will appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Another suspect was arrested on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property on Tuesday night. More arrests were expected, Mojapelo said.

