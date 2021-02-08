Police station closed after road leading to it swept away by flood

The Villa Nora police station in Limpopo has had to close after the road leading to it was swept away by the recent floods.

In a statement on Monday, the police said they had relocated prisoners to other police stations; this after the SA Weather Services (SAWS) issued flood warnings on Saturday for the North West and parts of the Free State and Limpopo.

The non-stop rainfall has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise hit Mozambique over two weeks ago. SAWS forecaster Luthando Masimini said while the storm's effects were initially felt, it had since passed.

"The weather that we are experiencing right now in South Africa is caused by the continental tropical low pressure system that is sitting over the northern part of Botswana.

"Next week. we should have the easing off as the system shifts off. The areas that are still affected by the heavy rains and localised flooding are still the eastern parts of the North West province, the northern parts of the Free State as well as the western part of Limpopo," added Masimini.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said all police services would be rendered from a satellite station situated at the Phalala Mall.

"The low bridge on the road that connects the community and the police station has been damaged and swept away during the floods following the heavy rains that fell in the area," added Mojapelo.

It is unclear when or if the police station will reopen.



