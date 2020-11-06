23m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo premier orders probe into official's qualifications as labour spat deepens

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stan Mathabatha.
Stan Mathabatha.
Daily Sun
  • A senior official in the office of the Limpopo premier is accused of lying about his qualifications.
  • Trade union Nehawu blew the whistle on the alleged wrongdoing.
  • But Michael Maseko, head of labour relations in the premier's office, has denied the claims, saying Nehawu is being "disingenuous".

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has ordered an investigation into allegations that a senior official in his office misrepresented his academic qualifications to land a lucrative post.

The investigation comes after the National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) wrote to the premier and suggested that the appointment of Michael Maseko as the head of labour relations was irregular.

The premier's spokesperson, Willy Mosoma, said the appointment was made before Mathabatha was inaugurated as premier.

However, he added: "Even though the premier is not responsible for recruitments, appointments and [the application of the] disciplinary code of conduct [for] officials, Premier Mathabatha has since acted swiftly by directing administration to conduct investigations in line with [the] Labour Relations Act."

Documents the union presented to Mathabatha show that the four-month course Maseko acquired could not be verified at the time of his appointment because the college had "closed down".

READ | Five years in jail for lying on your CV: just don't do it

The union has accused Maseko of misrepresenting his academic qualification in his curriculum vitae by stating that he has a commissioner's diploma and that his studies included substantive law, jurisdictional rulings, conciliations, managing dismissals and arbitration.

"It turned out that Mr Maseko only attended a course in substantive law, jurisdictional rulings, conciliation, managing dismissals and arbitration 1&2 for a period spanning from 19 September 2005 to 15 February 2006 (4 months and 27 days), and this is not a diploma as alleged.

"The qualification/study verification as conducted by the office [of the premier] to confirm the diploma in labour law indicated that 'qualification cannot be confirmed, institution closed down'.

"This simply meant that the qualification relied on for appointment was not confirmed and that the employer was not supposed to proceed [to appoint] Mr Maseko," the union stated.

It has demanded Maseko's resignation and wants him to pay back the money he earned.

But Maseko has accused the union of being "disingenuous" and claims that its branch officials are trying to derail charges of misconduct that he has been investigating against them.

"I find it disingenuous because the union declared a dispute and took the matter to CCMA and is now at an arbitration level. All the documents are there.

"I don't understand now why they are taking the matter out of the CCMA and wrote to the premier. I can only conclude that they want to derail the investigations because I'm head of the labour relations," Maseko said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nehawustan mathabathalimpopopolokwanecrimefraud
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
28% - 3258 votes
Joe Biden
49% - 5688 votes
I don't care
22% - 2560 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

6h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.77
(-0.62)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
18.65
(-0.49)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.43)
Gold
1944.93
(+0.01)
Silver
25.20
(+0.42)
Platinum
895.00
(+0.84)
Brent Crude
40.80
(-0.73)
Palladium
2385.50
(+1.29)
All Share
55921.18
(+1.26)
Top 40
51467.32
(+1.39)
Financial 15
10106.73
(-0.32)
Industrial 25
79944.93
(+2.17)
Resource 10
51126.71
(+0.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo