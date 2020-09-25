47m ago

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha digs heels in amid Cosatu's calls for him to quit

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.
  • Cosatu, in the Limpopo, has accused Premier Stan Mathabatha of turning a blind eye to public sector corruption.
  • Mathabatha has, however defended himself, saying some of the claims including the VBS scandal are being used a "political football" to remove him.
  • He says where wrongdoing has been reported, he has vowed to take appropriate action against those implicated.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has come to his own defence against allegations by the Congress of SA Trade Union (Cosatu) in the province which is accusing him of turning a blind eye on corruption in the public sector.

Cosatu has called on the premier to resign, saying he and the ANC provincial executive committee, "have gone AWOL when society in the province needs political leadership in the midst of rampant corruption…"

READ | Why Cosatu in Limpopo have called for the province's premier to step down

Addressing the media after a meeting of the provincial command council on Covid-19 on Friday, Mathabatha said there were some people who were using the VBS scandal as "a political football".

He said mayors and other officials of municipalities which deposited millions of rand into the VBS Mutual Bank have been dismissed.

Action

"As for the criminal investigations, we are informed by police leadership that dockets have been handed to the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] for decision and action," Mathabatha said.

On investigation by the Hawks of corruption in his office, Mathabatha said he was awaiting the outcomes of the investigation by the police unit.

Earlier this year, the Hawks conducted a raid in the office of the premier following allegations of corruption regarding international travel.

Mathabatha promised that action would be taken against those implicated in irregularities regarding the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

READ | Covid-19: Limpopo health MEC will not be placed on special leave despite nepotism allegations

"Once the [Special Investigation Unit] SIU concludes its investigation and submits same to us, appropriate action will be taken without fear or favour," he said.

However, he felt the Road Agency Limpopo (RAL) was dormant due to an inadequate budget. He maintained that the agency was well managed despite allegations of corruption.

