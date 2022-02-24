Limpopo premier's SOPA: Mathabatha promises 48 000 jobs, R170bn in investment for economic recovery

Stan Mathabatha committed to fast-tracking the province's socio-economic recovery.

He said plans were afoot to create 48 000 jobs in the next five to 10 years.

The premier also committed to combating corruption.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has committed to creating 48 000 jobs over the next five to 10 years through the implementation of a Covid-19 investment and intervention recovery plan to the tune of R170 billion.

Speaking during the State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Lebowakgomo on Thursday morning, Mathabatha said the Covid-19 pandemic had not only halted the province's economic growth, but had also eaten at the gains achieved since independence.

"The pandemic has left thousands exposed to the risk of severe poverty," said Mathabatha.

"While it caught us off guard, our collective response as a country has been swift and equal to the challenge at hand. Like a phoenix, Limpopo shall rise from the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic."

He said Limpopo's socio-economic recovery efforts would be driven by positioning the province as an investment destination of choice for both domestic and foreign investors.

"The recovery plan is echoed on the industrialisation of the province through mega projections in the manufacturing, tourism and agricultural sector. The total investment and intervention of this recovery plan is projected around R170 billion. This investment and intervention are projected to create 48 000 jobs in the next five to 10 years," the premier said.

The premier also revealed that the implementation of the Limpopo industrial master plan had received R208 billion in investment pledges from the recently-held Limpopo investment conference.

"This will go a long way in helping to industrialise our province and thus creating the much-needed jobs for our people."

Mathabatha said the Masingita Group had pledged R5.46 billion for the construction of the Nkuna Smart City in the Collins Chabane local municipality.

"In this regard, I am happy to report that the construction of phase 1 of the Nkuna Smart City has already commenced. This project is anticipated to create 585 construction jobs and 325 permanent jobs," he said.

Mathabatha said one of the significant investments the provincial government had implemented was making available R3.5 billion to mitigate against the effects of Covid-19.

"The larger proportion was allocated to the social cluster, health, education and social development," he said.

Mathabatha said the province would be implementing recommendations made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in its report linked to the government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The SIU released the report, which detailed how "businesses, individuals, state officials and politicians cynically exploited a public health crisis for personal gain".

But there has been skepticism as to whether those implicated will be brought to book.

Mathabatha said his province had already started implementing the recommendations and would also support the implementation of recommendations contained in the State Capture Inquiry reports.

Meanwhile, the province's employment and labour department on Thursday announced it would be embarking on a week-long inspection blitz in the hospitality and road freight sectors.

"The provincial Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) will undertake the inspections from Monday, 28 February, until Friday, 4 March. Inspections will target areas throughout the province's Capricorn, Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg and Sekhukhune districts.

"Inspectors will not only test compliance and address non-compliance, but the mega-blitz will also serve to advise, educate and provide technical information and support to both workers and employers about the inspectorate's services," said the department in a statement.





