Limpopo pub owner shot dead, five others wounded

A Limpopo pub owner was shot dead and five others wounded in Makhado on Saturday night, police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations indicated that two unknown armed men entered the premises around 23:53 and opened fire on patrons.

"During the ordeal, five victims sustained injuries from gunshots, but a 41-year-old victim died on the scene.

"Further observations revealed that the deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body," Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said it was believed the men fled the scene in a white VW Polo and a silver-grey Mercedes-Benz.

He said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened.



