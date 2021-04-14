Limpopo pupil, 15, arrested for allegedly assaulting girl who 'later committed suicide'

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting fellow pupil Lufuno Muvhanga who reportedly committed suicide.

In a video that has since gone viral, a school girl can be seen repeatedly slapping Muvhanga while other pupils looked on.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sibasa Block A on Monday morning.

Both Muvhanga and the suspect, who was charged with the assault, attended Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou.

"The victim reportedly went home in the afternoon and on arrival, she allegedly locked herself in the room and consumed an overdose of tablets.

"She was apparently found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam Hospital where she was certified dead on arrival," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo added an inquest docket into Muvhanga's death had been opened.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who visited schools in the province on Wednesday, said she would not visit the grieving family as the case was being handled by the district.