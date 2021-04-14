1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo pupil, 15, arrested for allegedly assaulting girl who 'later committed suicide'

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screenshot of a video which shows the incident in question.
A screenshot of a video which shows the incident in question.
Screengrab

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting fellow pupil Lufuno Muvhanga who reportedly committed suicide. 

In a video that has since gone viral, a school girl can be seen repeatedly slapping Muvhanga while other pupils looked on.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sibasa Block A on Monday morning.

READ | Limpopo pupil dies, education dept probes 'bullying' video

Both Muvhanga and the suspect, who was charged with the assault, attended Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou.

"The victim reportedly went home in the afternoon and on arrival, she allegedly locked herself in the room and consumed an overdose of tablets.

"She was apparently found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam Hospital where she was certified dead on arrival," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo added an inquest docket into Muvhanga's death had been opened. 

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who visited schools in the province on Wednesday, said she would not visit the grieving family as the case was being handled by the district.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopoeducationcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7531 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2200 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.42
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.88
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.26
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.6)
Gold
1,735.13
(-0.6)
Silver
25.36
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,183.99
(+2.1)
Brent Crude
63.67
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,683.50
(-0.5)
All Share
67,673
(+0.9)
Top 40
61,954
(+0.9)
Financial 15
12,137
(-0.1)
Industrial 25
88,651
(+0.8)
Resource 10
68,890
(+1.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo