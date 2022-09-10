Limpopo rallies behind Ramaphosa for second term during whirlwind visit

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led his party's Letsema Campaign in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday.

The Letsema Campaign is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of resolving community challenges and service delivery.

Ramaphosa stressed that the campaign was not a once-off campaign, but a process in which the ANC had to reclaim its space as "leader of the people".

The launch of the ANC Letsema campaign in Limpopo served as a platform to reaffirm the province's support and endorsement of current ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as the ruling party's leader.

Addressing a 3 000-strong crowd of ANC members at the Nkowankowa stadium in Tzaneen on Saturday ANC leaders once again vowed to rally behind Ramaphosa.

The party's provincial chairperson, Stan Mathabatha, said, to thunderous applause, "... we already have the [party's] president".

The ANC's Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Limpopo this week pronounced on its preferred candidates for the position of president, deputy president, and national chairperson, for the party's upcoming December national conference.

Ramaphosa is Limpopo's preferred candidate for president while Paul Mashatile was named as deputy president and Mathabatha as the national chairperson.

Mathabatha, the premier of the province, came out strongly in defence of the President Ramaphosa, saying he is fully behind the current President.

"When we pronounced President Ramaphosa for a second term, some people said we were jumping the gun. What we were saying is that as ANC Limpopo we support unity.

"He never stole a cent from the state coffers. In fact, people should sympathise that he had money stolen from him. Instead, those who steal state money say he had to go because some people stole from him."

Ramaphosa in turn praised Mathabatha for reviving the Limpopo government which had collapsed and told branches they have the power to elect whoever they want.

"Some comrades say he had been doing very well, so they want to promote him. But it's up to you the branches," Ramaphosa said to loud applause.



He said ANC members had to be involved in every sphere of life including schools, parent committees, and churches.

"If we do that, then the general elections of 2024 have already been won [by the ANC]."

He spoke harshly against corruption, the rising criminality in the country including gender-based violence and the Zondo Commission report [of] which he said he plans to implement its recommendations which will be tabled in Parliament soon.



During his whirlwind tour of the province, Ramaphosa visited a crèche and an old age home, where he interacted with the local community.

The president was also informed about the potential violence among traditional leaders over tribal boundaries.

Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders chairperson, Hosi Ngove, told the president some traditional leaders were encroaching on others' land – demarcating residential sites and inviting business investments.

Ngove also spoke of the lack of pension funds and medical aid for traditional leaders.

Ramaphosa assured leaders that all the matters affecting traditional leaders were being dealt with.



