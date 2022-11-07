44m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo records second measles outbreak - NICD

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse prepares the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in 2019.
A nurse prepares the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in 2019.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
  • Three cases of measles have been reported in Giyani, Limpopo, in the last 30 days. 
  • The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says this meets the criteria for an outbreak.
  • Now, two districts in Limpopo have a measles outbreak.

A second district in Limpopo now has a measles outbreak.  

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), three cases of the disease have been reported in the Giyani area of the Mopani district municipality. 

The three cases were reported in the last 30 days, meeting the criteria for an outbreak. 

The first outbreak was recorded in the Sekhukhune district municipality. 

There are currently 15 cases of the disease in both areas.   

READ | Four new cases reported in Limpopo measles outbreak

"The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is awaiting the measles case investigation forms from the Mopani district to update the measles information from the Giyani area.

"The ages of the measles confirmed cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district ranged from nine months to 24 years, with seven males and five females. The ages of measles cases in the Mopani district ranged between two and five years.

"In the Greater Sekhukhune district, three children were fully vaccinated against measles, seven had unknown measles vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles. Of the new cases, none were hospitalised."

ALSO READ | Limpopo health MEC launches vaccination drive to prevent surging measles cases 

The NICD said measles patients presented with fever, rash, cough, red eyes, and a runny nose. Complications as a result of the disease included pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness, and death. 

"Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and those young infants under two years of age. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease. Clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting with the above symptoms and signs and check children's road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date.

"Measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdpolokwanelimpopohealthmeasles
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 438 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 1795 votes
I don't use Twitter
68% - 4853 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,675.80
+0.2%
Silver
20.62
-1.2%
Palladium
1,854.00
-0.6%
Platinum
965.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,765
-0.0%
All Share
69,337
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,727
+0.2%
Industrial 25
82,036
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,820
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo