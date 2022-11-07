Limpopo records second measles outbreak - NICD

Three cases of measles have been reported in Giyani, Limpopo, in the last 30 days.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says this meets the criteria for an outbreak.

Now, two districts in Limpopo have a measles outbreak.

A second district in Limpopo now has a measles outbreak.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), three cases of the disease have been reported in the Giyani area of the Mopani district municipality.

The three cases were reported in the last 30 days, meeting the criteria for an outbreak.

The first outbreak was recorded in the Sekhukhune district municipality.

There are currently 15 cases of the disease in both areas.

READ | Four new cases reported in Limpopo measles outbreak

"The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is awaiting the measles case investigation forms from the Mopani district to update the measles information from the Giyani area.

"The ages of the measles confirmed cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district ranged from nine months to 24 years, with seven males and five females. The ages of measles cases in the Mopani district ranged between two and five years.

"In the Greater Sekhukhune district, three children were fully vaccinated against measles, seven had unknown measles vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles. Of the new cases, none were hospitalised."

ALSO READ | Limpopo health MEC launches vaccination drive to prevent surging measles cases

The NICD said measles patients presented with fever, rash, cough, red eyes, and a runny nose. Complications as a result of the disease included pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness, and death.

"Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and those young infants under two years of age. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease. Clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting with the above symptoms and signs and check children's road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date.

"Measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles."