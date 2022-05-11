1h ago

Limpopo records the highest number of escapes from police custody

  • Limpopo has recorded the highest number of escapes from police custody.
  • National police commissioner Fani Masemola says a plan has since been developed to curb the incidences countrywide.
  • The DA has slammed police authorities for their "inefficacy".

The Limpopo province has recorded the highest number of escapes from police custody in the past five years - a total of 430, with 40 officers charged for negligence. 

National police commissioner Fani Masemola released the figures following written questions by the DA in Limpopo.

The DA's Katlego Phala said the written questions were simultaneously submitted to Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya,  but were ignored by her office.

However, the MEC's spokesperson Mike Maringa, said the questions were never received: "Nothing came to our office.

"If we are dealing with political parties, the questions are sent to the legislature. We then receive them from there. If they are at the legislature, it means they are still stuck there."

The statistics showed that there were 230 escapes from police holding cells - 24 from police vehicles and 176 from other places such as hospitals, courts, fingerprint room and during further investigation.

From the total of 430 escapees, 321 were re-arrested.

In his written reply, which News24 had seen, Masemola said: "... as soon as an escapee is reported, a criminal case is registered and thoroughly investigated.

"The national plan to prevent escapes or death in police custody was developed and circulated to all provincial commissioners for implementation. 

"The national plan is revised annually and the provincial commissioners were instructed to develop their own provincial plans and to align it with the national plan. 

"Police stations with multiple escapes are identified and visited in order to determine trends and circumstances for each incident and assist with preventative measures."

However, Phala slammed the police authorities in Limpopo for their "inefficacy".

She said it was unacceptable that only 40 officers were charged with negligence from the 430 escapes. 

"The DA is concerned that a lack of adequate detention facilities and minimal resources, and the lack of effective training, increases opportunities for criminals to escape. 

"Furthermore, the inefficacy of SAPS to secure prisoners and prisoners awaiting trial during their incarceration in police cells and the transportation to and from court is putting ordinary citizens at great risk," Phala said.

