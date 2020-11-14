41m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo residents go 'on rampage', kill man suspected of house robberies

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 30-year-old man has been killed during vigilante action in Limpopo.
A 30-year-old man has been killed during vigilante action in Limpopo.
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais

A 30-year-old man has been killed in an alleged vigilante attack in Limpopo.

The murder took place in Muraleni village, outside Makhado, when residents allegedly "went on the rampage" on Friday, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"[They] attacked and killed a 30-year-old man they suspected of being involved in criminal activities in and around the area," he said.

READ | Mob attack: 10 more arrested for killing alleged thief at an Eastern Cape school

The police were notified that a severely injured person was lying on the side of road. Officers responded and found the man, identified as Jerry Shumba Manyere, dead at the scene.

Manyere was suspected of breaking into houses in the area, said Ngoepe.

The people involved in the killing were still unknown and there had been no arrests, he added.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these suspects, should contact Lieutenant Colonel Maphefo Machaba on 082 451 7163, or Captain Sheila Buys on 082 565 84 32, or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Body of missing Limpopo man found hanging from tree near his village
One person injured as angry mob torches 2 houses, 4 cars in Limpopo
Six in North West court for 2 separate murders in mob attacks
Read more on:
policelimpopomob justicecrime
Lottery
1 player bags R392k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 169 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
17% - 416 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
76% - 1880 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo