Limpopo residents go 'on rampage', kill man suspected of house robberies

A 30-year-old man has been killed in an alleged vigilante attack in Limpopo.

The murder took place in Muraleni village, outside Makhado, when residents allegedly "went on the rampage" on Friday, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"[They] attacked and killed a 30-year-old man they suspected of being involved in criminal activities in and around the area," he said.

The police were notified that a severely injured person was lying on the side of road. Officers responded and found the man, identified as Jerry Shumba Manyere, dead at the scene.

Manyere was suspected of breaking into houses in the area, said Ngoepe.

The people involved in the killing were still unknown and there had been no arrests, he added.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these suspects, should contact Lieutenant Colonel Maphefo Machaba on 082 451 7163, or Captain Sheila Buys on 082 565 84 32, or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

