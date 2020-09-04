1h ago

Limpopo schoolgirl, 17, found in pool of blood, stabbed several times

Jeanette Chabalala
  • A 17-year-old Limpopo schoolgirl was found lying in a pool of blood with several stab wounds.
  • A 19-year-old suspect was arrested two hours after the incident.
  • The suspect will appear in court soon, facing a murder charge.

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Mahwelereng, outside Mokopane in Limpopo, police said on Thursday.

The person was arrested on Wednesday night, two hours after the incident, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"The police received a report about the incident and rushed to the scene. On arrival, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood with several stab wounds," Mojapelo said.

The victim was a Grade 12 pupil at Ebenezer High School in Zone 2, Mahwelereng.

The teen is expected to appear in Mokerong Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of murder.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, commended officers for the arrest.

READ | 14-year-old Soweto schoolgirl found raped and murdered after failing to return from shop

Ledwaba also urged community members to assist officers to track down a suspect who allegedly torched a house in Shivulani village, outside Giyani.

The incident happened on Monday at about 23:40. A 38-year-old woman and her children – aged 9, 13 and 20 – were asleep at the time.

"The woman was awakened by footsteps [and] when she went to investigate, she was surprised by a man standing at the doorstep, pouring a liquid-like substance over the house and then set it alight. The house immediately caught fire," Mojapelo said.

"The victims somehow managed to jump out of the burning house and were all rushed to hospital with burn wounds. The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out."

Anyone who has information that can assist police, can contact Lieutenant Colonel Mudau on 082 729 0357, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

