Limpopo serial killer: 'I feel revulsion every time I see him' , says victim's aunt

The aunt of one of the seven women who fell victim to the man dubbed the Limpopo serial killer says she feels revulsion whenever she sees him in court.

Themba Dube lured the women with the promise of a job, before allegedly killing them.

Kate Manaka says she does not believe Dube acted alone and wants him to reveal the identity of his accomplices.

If Kate Manaka were to get an opportunity to face the man dubbed the Limpopo serial killer, she would ask him to "tell the truth".

She would also want to know what the motive was for "killing our child and others so brutally".

Themba Prince William Dube, 37, a Zimbabwean national who is in the country illegally, is accused of murdering seven women, including Manaka's niece, 34-year-old Sinah Sinyatsi.

The bodies of Sinyatsi, Sars Mothiba, 42, Lesotho national Molebogeng Mothibeli, 34, Khomotso Makhura, 41, Andrea Cholo, 25, Jane Letswalo, 42, and Zimbabwean national Chisimango Gumbo, 48, were discovered at different locations in Polokwane, Seshego, Westenburg and Mankweng between August and October 2021.

Some of the bodies had been burnt.

Dube appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Makana, who was in attendance, said the sight of him always filled her with revulsion.

READ | How Limpopo serial killer tormented the families of his victims

The matter was postponed, and Manaka said the postponements so far were not helping to ease the family's pain and were "keeping the wounds open".

"This is very sad for the family. We can't find closure because of several postponements. We want him to ultimately tell the truth so we can close the matter," Manaka said.

She said the family now had to carry the financial burden of travelling from their village, 60km outside Polokwane, to court. Manaka spent R110 to travel to court.

At the start of the case, many family members of the victims used to attend the court proceedings, but their numbers had since dwindled.

Manaka was the only relative in court on Tuesday.

"This (transport money) is also another strain to the family. It's not very cheap to travel back and forth to this place (court) just to see the face of this man without the finalisation of the case," Manaka said.

While Dube was the only accused in the matter, Manaka believed he did not act alone, and given the opportunity, she would ask him to "tell the whole truth".

She said:

This is what we are waiting for – that this man tells exactly what the purpose was for killing our child and others so brutally. I feel revulsion every time I see him.

Dube, 37, is accused of kidnapping and murdering the seven women, who he allegedly lured with the promise of employment.

He was arrested on 3 November 2021 for possession of a stolen cellphone, which was later linked to a woman who had been kidnapped in Lebowakgomo.

Prosecutor Anna Thabana told magistrate Tumishang Tladi that the indictment was ready, but needed to be approved by a senior state advocate.

Thabana then asked that the matter be postponed to 31 May.

However, Dube, through his lawyer, told the court that the date would not suit him as he had to "go to hospital for medical attention".

The matter was then postponed to 24 May, when it was expected that he would get a date for the start of his trial in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

A small group of women rights activists protested outside court and banged their fists on the police van transporting the accused.