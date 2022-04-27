2m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo serial killer: 'I feel revulsion every time I see him' , says victim's aunt

accreditation
Russel Molefe
Themba Prince William Dube
Themba Prince William Dube
PHOTO: Philip Maeta, Gallo Images
  • The aunt of one of the seven women who fell victim to the man dubbed the Limpopo serial killer says she feels revulsion whenever she sees him in court.
  • Themba Dube lured the women with the promise of a job, before allegedly killing them.
  • Kate Manaka says she does not believe Dube acted alone and wants him to reveal the identity of his accomplices.

If Kate Manaka were to get an opportunity to face the man dubbed the Limpopo serial killer, she would ask him to "tell the truth".

She would also want to know what the motive was for "killing our child and others so brutally".

Themba Prince William Dube, 37, a Zimbabwean national who is in the country illegally, is accused of murdering seven women, including Manaka's niece, 34-year-old Sinah Sinyatsi.

The bodies of Sinyatsi, Sars Mothiba, 42, Lesotho national Molebogeng Mothibeli, 34, Khomotso Makhura, 41, Andrea Cholo, 25, Jane Letswalo, 42, and Zimbabwean national Chisimango Gumbo, 48, were discovered at different locations in Polokwane, Seshego, Westenburg and Mankweng between August and October 2021.

Some of the bodies had been burnt.

Dube appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Makana, who was in attendance, said the sight of him always filled her with revulsion.

READ | How Limpopo serial killer tormented the families of his victims

The matter was postponed, and Manaka said the postponements so far were not helping to ease the family's pain and were "keeping the wounds open".

"This is very sad for the family. We can't find closure because of several postponements. We want him to ultimately tell the truth so we can close the matter," Manaka said.

She said the family now had to carry the financial burden of travelling from their village, 60km outside Polokwane, to court. Manaka spent R110 to travel to court.

At the start of the case, many family members of the victims used to attend the court proceedings, but their numbers had since dwindled.

Manaka was the only relative in court on Tuesday.

"This (transport money) is also another strain to the family. It's not very cheap to travel back and forth to this place (court) just to see the face of this man without the finalisation of the case," Manaka said.

While Dube was the only accused in the matter, Manaka believed he did not act alone, and given the opportunity, she would ask him to "tell the whole truth".

She said:

This is what we are waiting for – that this man tells exactly what the purpose was for killing our child and others so brutally. I feel revulsion every time I see him.

Dube, 37, is accused of kidnapping and murdering the seven women, who he allegedly lured with the promise of employment.

He was arrested on 3 November 2021 for possession of a stolen cellphone, which was later linked to a woman who had been kidnapped in Lebowakgomo.

Prosecutor Anna Thabana told magistrate Tumishang Tladi that the indictment was ready, but needed to be approved by a senior state advocate.

Thabana then asked that the matter be postponed to 31 May.

However, Dube, through his lawyer, told the court that the date would not suit him as he had to "go to hospital for medical attention".

The matter was then postponed to 24 May, when it was expected that he would get a date for the start of his trial in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

A small group of women rights activists protested outside court and banged their fists on the police van transporting the accused.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
themba prince william dubelimpopocrimecourtserial killer
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8529 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3699 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.83
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.93
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,898.96
-0.4%
Silver
23.57
+0.2%
Palladium
2,202.50
+0.7%
Platinum
924.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
104.99
+2.5%
Top 40
63,337
0.0%
All Share
70,264
0.0%
Resource 10
72,429
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,399
0.0%
Financial 15
16,273
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo