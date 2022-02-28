Limpopo serial killer: State awaits DNA results set to link accused to the seven murders

The case of the man accused of killing seven women in Limpopo last year has been postponed.

Themba Prince Willard Dube, an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe, allegedly lured the women with promises of jobs then raped and killed them.

The awaited DNA test results are expected to conclusively link Dube to the crimes.

Magistrate Tumishang Tladi postponed the case to 12 April after prosecutor Anna Thabang told her of the outstanding DNA results in the investigations.

He is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing seven women whom he allegedly lured with promises of employment between August and October 2021.

Their bodies were later discovered in different locations around Seshego, Polokwane, Westenburg and Mankweng.

The DNA results released earlier were for the identification of the remains of the victims. Those DNA results led to the release of the remains of the victims to the families for burial a week ago.



In his short appearance, Dube reiterated his intention to abandon his bail application.

It had since been found that he was a Zimbabwean national in the country illegally.

He appeared amid protests which had become a common feature outside court from various women, community and political organisations baying for his blood.

However, the heavy police presence prevented the protesters from attacking the vehicle he was transported in.

Inside court, Dube stared directly at the magistrate, avoiding eye contact with families of the victims who sat silently in the public gallery, but with pain and sadness evident on their faces.

While the families had spoken outside court and expressed satisfaction that they had ultimately been able to bury their loved ones, they remained angry at Dube.



Kenneth Makhura, the brother of one of the victims, told the media: "We want to see justice done. He must just tell the whole truth because we believe he was not operating alone. We are still hurting.

I feel pain every time I see him walking into the courtroom, but let justice take its course. There is nothing we can do to him.





Violet Mothiba, the aunt of another victim, believe Dube did not act alone.

"I still remember how he tormented us, demanding money. He must tell the truth, who he worked with in these atrocious crimes. It's then perhaps that we will have complete closure," Mothiba said.