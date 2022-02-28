27m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo serial killer: State awaits DNA results set to link accused to the seven murders

accreditation
Russel Molefe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Themba Prince Willard Dube, 36, a Zimbabwean national who is in the country illegally, is facing seven charges of kidnapping and seven of murder.
Themba Prince Willard Dube, 36, a Zimbabwean national who is in the country illegally, is facing seven charges of kidnapping and seven of murder.
Russel Molefe, News24
  • The case of the man accused of killing seven women in Limpopo last year has been postponed.
  • Themba Prince Willard Dube, an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe, allegedly lured the women with promises of jobs then raped and killed them.
  • The awaited DNA test results are expected to conclusively link Dube to the crimes.

The case of the alleged Limpopo serial killer was on Monday again postponed at the Seshego Magistrate's Court because police were still awaiting further DNA results in their investigations.

Magistrate Tumishang Tladi postponed the case to 12 April after prosecutor Anna Thabang told her of the outstanding DNA results in the investigations.

The awaited DNA test results were expected to conclusively link the accused, Themba Prince Willard Dube, 36, to the crimes.

He is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing seven women whom he allegedly lured with promises of employment between August and October 2021.

Their bodies were later discovered in different locations around Seshego, Polokwane, Westenburg and Mankweng. 

The DNA results released earlier were for the identification of the remains of the victims. Those DNA results led to the release of the remains of the victims to the families for burial a week ago.

In his short appearance, Dube reiterated his intention to abandon his bail application.

It had since been found that he was a Zimbabwean national in the country illegally.

READ | Families receive remains of loved ones murdered by alleged serial killer after 3 month wait

He appeared amid protests which had become a common feature outside court from various women, community and political organisations baying for his blood.

However, the heavy police presence prevented the protesters from attacking the vehicle he was transported in.

Inside court, Dube stared directly at the magistrate, avoiding eye contact with families of the victims who sat silently in the public gallery, but with pain and sadness evident on their faces. 

While the families had spoken outside court and expressed satisfaction that they had ultimately been able to bury their loved ones, they remained angry at Dube.

Kenneth Makhura, the brother of one of the victims, told the media: "We want to see justice done. He must just tell the whole truth because we believe he was not operating alone. We are still hurting. 

I feel pain every time I see him walking into the courtroom, but let justice take its course. There is nothing we can do to him.


Violet Mothiba, the aunt of another victim, believe Dube did not act alone.

"I still remember how he tormented us, demanding money. He must tell the truth, who he worked with in these atrocious crimes. It's then perhaps that we will have complete closure," Mothiba said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopocourtscrimegender based violence
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 767 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,915.39
+1.4%
Silver
24.46
+0.8%
Palladium
2,491.00
+5.2%
Platinum
1,059.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo