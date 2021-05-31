16m ago

Limpopo taxi driver in court in absentia for allegedly shooting father and son in road rage incident

Nicole McCain
Danie Duvenhage and his father, André, in 2017.
PHOTO: Facebook/Danie Duvenhage
PHOTO: Facebook/Danie Duvenhage
  • A Limpopo taxi driver has been charged in a double murder.
  • He allegedly shot and killed André Duvenhage and his son, Danie.
  • The suspect is in hospital under police guard after injuring himself in the shooting.

A Limpopo taxi driver has been charged in a double murder and will appear in court, in absentia, on Monday.

The driver is in hospital under police guard after accidentally shooting himself in an alleged altercation that left André Duvenhage, 52, and his son, Danie, 29, dead at a filling station in Makhado.

The 33-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Bandelierkop after a road rage incident on the N1 highway on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said:

The taxi driver allegedly turned into a filling station at Bandelierkop and was reportedly followed by the two males.

According to Netwerk24, Danie's fiancée, Catherine van Dyk, said the couple had been travelling to Bandelierkop from their home in Louis Trichardt when the taxi driver tried to push them into oncoming traffic. The taxi driver later allegedly overtook them before driving very slowly.

Went to confront taxi driver

They were planning on staying overnight with André, who had been staying at a hotel.

The taxi reportedly took the same off-ramp as Danie, stopping at the filling station. After fetching his father from the hotel, Danie reportedly went to confront the taxi driver.

A friend of André's phoned the hotel shortly afterwards to inform them that André had been shot, Van Dyk told Netwerk24. She went to the filling station, where she saw Danie's body in the garden. Police told her he was dead.

Mojapelo added: 

While at the filling station, the taxi driver produced a gun and shot both the father and son. The son died instantly, and the father died on arrival at Makhado Memorial Hospital.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting, and the firearm used.

