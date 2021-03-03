1h ago

Limpopo taxi owner arrested after drive-by shooting kills one

Nicole McCain
Moeketsi Mamane

A Limpopo taxi owner has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting near Tzaneen on 20 February.

Lucky Ramahola, 41, appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that the two male victims, aged 21 and 27, were walking [home] from a local liquor store when an unknown suspect driving in a Toyota Quantum minibus fired shots at them," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The 27-year-old was killed instantly and the 21-year-old was left seriously injured. The attacker fled the scene.

"The police and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. When they arrived, the deceased Tinyiko Joas Hongwane was certified dead and the other victim was rushed to one of the hospitals for medical treatment," Ngoepe said.

READ | Two Mpumalanga taxi owners targeted in shootings, one killed

A manhunt was launched.

"The suspect was ultimately arrested and the firearm believed to have been used in the incident was also confiscated," Ngoepe added.

"The motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage."

The case was postponed to Friday.

