Limpopo teacher arrested for allegedly raping pupil

A teacher at a Thohoyandou school has been arrested for allegedly raping a pupil on several occasions in 2018.

Police said the teacher took the Grade 12 pupil to a lodge under the pretext of helping her with extra lessons.

The teacher was charged with three counts of rape.

The victim was a Grade 12 pupil at the school where the teacher was employed when the alleged rape incidents happened.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the teacher allegedly offered to help her with extra lessons, only to take her to a local lodge where he raped her on several occasions.

The teacher allegedly threatened her and then offered her money to keep silent.



"The victim eventually opened a case of rape last month, April, at the Thohoyandou police station. Members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) immediately took over the case and after a lengthy investigation, the suspect was then arrested," Mojapelo said.



He is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday on three counts of rape.

