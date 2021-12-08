22m ago

Limpopo teen arrested for allegedly killing 15-year-old girl, dumping body

Nicole McCain
An 18-year-old has been arrested for murder.
André Damons
  • An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a teenage girl in Limpopo.
  • The victim's body was found dumped in bushes on Sunday night.
  • She had stab wounds to her upper body.

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old Limpopo girl, whose body was found dumped in bushes.

Tshinakaho Munyai's body was found in Vhodwe village on Sunday at around 19:00, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Munyai was last seen on Saturday night, walking with a male companion from the Lion Inn Resort in Tshivhilwi village, News24 previously reported.

READ | Limpopo police launch manhunt after girl, 15, stabbed to death, dumped in bushes

"The [suspect] was reportedly in the company of the victim, and after an argument he allegedly stabbed her to death," said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said:

He initially told the police that the victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect who confronted them while walking.

Mojapelo said police were notified about the body while carrying out patrol duties on Sunday.

Munyai was found with stab wounds to the upper body.

"Following meticulous investigations conducted by the police, the… teenager was arrested and charged with murder," he added.

The boy, who is a pupil at a secondary school in the area, was arrested on Tuesday.

"[The suspect] is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Wednesday," added Mojapelo.

