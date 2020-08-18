Limpopo teen arrested for allegedly raping 3-year-old

A teenage boy is expected to appear in court for the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl.

According to Limpopo police, the incident happened outside Giyani.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has "strongly" condemned the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a 3-year-old toddler in Mashobye village, outside Giyani, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday and the teenager was said to be the victim's half-brother, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"The child was allegedly playing with others at home when she disappeared for [a] while," Mojapelo said.

"The mother was looking for the victim around the yard, when she found her inside her brother's room. She immediately became suspicious when looking at the baby and started questioning the brother, fearing the worst might have happened to the child."

Mojapelo said police were called and the child was taken to a local hospital for medical examinations.

"It was confirmed that she was indeed raped. The suspect was then apprehended."