1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo teen arrested for allegedly raping 3-year-old

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • A teenage boy is expected to appear in court for the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl.  
  • According to Limpopo police, the incident happened outside Giyani.
  • Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has "strongly" condemned the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a 3-year-old toddler in Mashobye village, outside Giyani, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday and the teenager was said to be the victim's half-brother, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"The child was allegedly playing with others at home when she disappeared for [a] while," Mojapelo said.

"The mother was looking for the victim around the yard, when she found her inside her brother's room. She immediately became suspicious when looking at the baby and started questioning the brother, fearing the worst might have happened to the child."

READ | Gauteng cops investigating alleged rape of 2-year-old while in Covid-19 isolation at hospital

Mojapelo said police were called and the child was taken to a local hospital for medical examinations.

"It was confirmed that she was indeed raped. The suspect was then apprehended."

The teenager is expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Mojapelo said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba had "strongly condemned this incident in which a vulnerable baby was raped by someone who was supposed to be protecting her".

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Eastern Cape man gets three life sentences for raping sister, two cousins
North West teen arrested in connection with teacher's rape, murder
Gauteng cop's effort lead to serial rapist's conviction nine years after first attack
Read more on:
limpopocrimesaps
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 3211 votes
I'm disappointed
13% - 708 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 1714 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

3h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.43
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
22.95
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
12.60
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.04)
Gold
2008.02
(+1.28)
Silver
28.32
(+3.73)
Platinum
965.00
(+1.89)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2193.00
(+2.50)
All Share
57393.53
(-0.07)
Top 40
53094.02
(-0.09)
Financial 15
10005.75
(+0.38)
Industrial 25
75218.73
(-0.10)
Resource 10
60057.83
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug 2020

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo