Limpopo traditional leaders call out David Mabuza over ANC's 'unkept promises'

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has had to answer to ANC failures while on a political engagement in Polokwane on Wednesday.

Mabuza heard concerns from traditional leaders over unkept promises.

The deputy president cautioned the leaders not to make threats about grievances.

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza has told traditional leaders in Limpopo not to put "a gun to his head" about the ANC's unkept promises.



Mabuza had to field tough questions about the ANC's failure to address concerns of traditional leaders while he was on a political engagement in Polokwane.

On Wednesday, what was supposed to be a celebratory engagement with Limpopo traditional leaders, turned sour for Mabuza.

The ANC leader is in the province ahead of the party's 8 January Statement on Saturday.

He met with a delegation of traditional leaders at the Polokwane Municipality Chambers. One by one, each traditional leader took to the podium to express their grievances with the ANC.

Despite a relative decline, Limpopo remained a stronghold province for the ANC, with its rural areas supporting the party in the 2021 municipal elections.

Madipoane Refiloe Mothapo, the provincial secretary of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa and a Member of Parliament, didn't mince her words about her displeasure with the ANC.

She reminded Mabuza of the loyalty of rural areas in Limpopo in voting for the party.

Mothapo said:

For the past 20 years, we have been raising concerns, and they have fallen on deaf ears. Now you want me to come here and pretend that everything is normal. We thought you would tell us how to address our issues because you have called us here. We have issues that our movement knows about.

Several concerns impact traditional royal communities in the province, and Mothapo spoke to violence in some instances.

Mabuza didn't take kindly to being told that he was given six months to deal with the concerns raised by traditional leaders.

He accused leaders of putting a gun to his head, forcing him to act. Mabuza committed to returning to the province and addressing all concerns raised.

"You have given me the ultimate of six months. Do you really mean it? You can't tell me your complaints and put a gun to my head that you'll pull the trigger if I don't deliver," Mabuza said.

"I am making this commitment that I'm going to come back on behalf of the ANC," Mabuza said.

Mabuza assured the delegates the party was on a path to renewing its relationship with communities. He spoke to similar sentiments while campaigning for the ANC in 2021.