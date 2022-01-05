26m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo traditional leaders call out David Mabuza over ANC's 'unkept promises'

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Deputy President David Mabuza.
GCIS
  • ANC deputy president David Mabuza has had to answer to ANC failures while on a political engagement in Polokwane on Wednesday.
  • Mabuza heard concerns from traditional leaders over unkept promises.
  • The deputy president cautioned the leaders not to make threats about grievances.   

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza has told traditional leaders in Limpopo not to put "a gun to his head" about the ANC's unkept promises. 

Mabuza had to field tough questions about the ANC's failure to address concerns of traditional leaders while he was on a political engagement in Polokwane. 

On Wednesday, what was supposed to be a celebratory engagement with Limpopo traditional leaders, turned sour for Mabuza.  

The ANC leader is in the province ahead of the party's 8 January Statement on Saturday.  

READ | Emalahleni mayor dies in car crash

He met with a delegation of traditional leaders at the Polokwane Municipality Chambers. One by one, each traditional leader took to the podium to express their grievances with the ANC.  

Despite a relative decline, Limpopo remained a stronghold province for the ANC, with its rural areas supporting the party in the 2021 municipal elections.

Madipoane Refiloe Mothapo, the provincial secretary of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa and a Member of Parliament, didn't mince her words about her displeasure with the ANC.  

She reminded Mabuza of the loyalty of rural areas in Limpopo in voting for the party.

Mothapo said:

For the past 20 years, we have been raising concerns, and they have fallen on deaf ears. Now you want me to come here and pretend that everything is normal. We thought you would tell us how to address our issues because you have called us here. We have issues that our movement knows about.

Several concerns impact traditional royal communities in the province, and Mothapo spoke to violence in some instances.  

READ | People on traditional land should get title deeds, says Mabuza

Mabuza didn't take kindly to being told that he was given six months to deal with the concerns raised by traditional leaders.  

He accused leaders of putting a gun to his head, forcing him to act. Mabuza committed to returning to the province and addressing all concerns raised. 

"You have given me the ultimate of six months. Do you really mean it? You can't tell me your complaints and put a gun to my head that you'll pull the trigger if I don't deliver," Mabuza said.  

"I am making this commitment that I'm going to come back on behalf of the ANC," Mabuza said. 

Mabuza assured the delegates the party was on a path to renewing its relationship with communities. He spoke to similar sentiments while campaigning for the ANC in 2021. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpolokwanelimpopopoliticsculture
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.86
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.49
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.95
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,824.01
+0.5%
Silver
23.22
+0.7%
Palladium
1,908.00
+2.0%
Platinum
992.50
+1.7%
Brent Crude
80.00
+1.3%
Top 40
68,300
-0.1%
All Share
75,018
-0.1%
Resource 10
72,414
+0.0%
Industrial 25
96,567
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,273
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo