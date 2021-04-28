1h ago

Limpopo traffic cop allegedly shoots girlfriend, turns gun on himself

Nicole McCain
Forensic experts gather evidence at a crime scene.
Forensic experts gather evidence at a crime scene.
Felix Dlangamandla

A Limpopo traffic officer has allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The 45-year-old Bela-Bela Municipality traffic officer was reportedly on duty along the R101 road on Tuesday when he left his post.

READ | Cape Town mom shot dead while protecting children from gang gunfire - report

He was later found dead in a motor vehicle along Alma Road outside Bela-Bela. He had sustained a bullet wound.

The body of his partner, 30, was found on the ground next to the vehicle, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"According to the information, the tragedy was discovered by a passing motorist who stopped next to the vehicle, apparently thinking the woman lying on the ground was the victim of an accident that might have just happened. When approaching the scene, the uniformed traffic officer sitting inside the vehicle allegedly shot himself dead," Mojapelo said.

It is alleged the officer's service pistol was used in the incident.

The police have opened a case of murder and an inquest. Investigations are continuing.

limpopogender-based violenceshootings
